Tips to keep pets safe this Summer

BAKERSFIELD, CA — Higher temperatures aren't just annoying-- they can be deadly for people and their pets. The Humane Society of the United States has some tips to help keep your animals safe this Summer.

It wants you to know that you shouldn't leave animals in cars even if the windows are rolled down. The Humane Society says that cracking the windows doesn't provide enough air for pets.

But its not just warmer weather that can cause problems for pets. Humidity can also heat up animals to dangerous levels. The Humane Society recommends letting animals sit in cool, shaded spots with fans on.

Here is a link where you can buy pet supplies specifically designed to keep animals cool.

The Humane Society says cooling animals from the inside is also effective. So, try to keep cold water in your pet's dish during the Summer and offer them ice cubes.

You can visit the Humane Society's website for more helpful tips.