Toddler dies in tragic Thanksgiving Day driveway car accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting that a toddler has died following a car accident.

At around 10:08 am on Thursday in the 500 block of Adams Street in Bakersfield, a driver got into a Mustang in the driveway of a home intending to back out of the driveway.

As the driver did so, they accidentally struck the child who was in the driveway. The toddler's family started CPR and called for emergency help. When medical personnel arrived, they transported the child to a local hospital with major injuries.

The child died at the hospital.

CHP is reporting at this time that they do not believe drugs or alcohol intoxication to be a factor in the accident.