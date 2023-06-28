Tommy's Legacy continues with ribboncutting at new Bakersfield facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new sober living facility for men and women is now open in East Bakersfield with the goal of providing a safe place for people to recover from addiction, homelessness, and other hardships.

Tommy and Jessica Romero founded Tommy's Legacy after losing their son to gang violence 5 years ago.

According to co-founder Jessica Romero, the couple wanted to create a place to help people who are struggling here in the community recover and get back on their feet.

"When we lost him, when he passed, we wanted to help other parents to not have to go through what we went through. That's what we did at that point. We had the men's home in one location where my husband lived, and the women's location where I was currently living to run the program, and then the idea to bring them together so that we could also come together," said Romero.

Jessica says both she and her husband Thomas live on-site and have been working to get this facility established for the past year. she says the facility is able to house 52 people and runs a sober living program that is free to clients.

According to the Romeros, Tommy's Legacy is a place where men and women can get their lives back in hopes of restoring their families. Those in the 1-year program are able to work 5 days a week doing construction work, a mobile car wash, and housekeeping services.

The couple says program participants can attend recovery group meetings and bible studies.

"Just starting all over from brand new," said Thomas Romero. "We bring them in here for one year. We disciple them, we get them to the cross, and watch what God does with them. We've seen families reunited, we've seen marriages put back together, all through Christ, because God's the one that ultimately does it all for us."

If you or someone you care about is struggling and would like to know more about the sober living programs overseen by the Romeros, please visit the Tommy's Legacy website or follow Tommy's Legacy on Facebook.