Tour taking a look at Bakersfield's history and famous people who attended BHS held this Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Museum will be giving a "Tour of the BHS Archives" this weekend.

Led by Bakersfield High School history teacher Ken Hooper, the tour will include Bakersfield history and famous people who attended BHS like Merle Haggard, Frank Giford and Earl Warren.

The tour will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bakersfield High School and will start at the Industrial Arts Building on the northwest corner of 14th Street and G Street.