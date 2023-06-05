'Toy Story' to be shown at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater will be showing an old favorite this month, in partnership with Bakersfield Hyundai.

The 1995 animated film "Toy Story" is scheduled to be shown at 1 p.m. on Sun, June 11. The theater says there will be hot dogs, small popcorn, and small drinks for only $1 each. CB Caricatures will be at the event, as well.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costumes and cosplay as characters from the movie. Tickets can be purchased for $5 at the Fox Theater's website or Box Office.

