Toys R Us and Babies R Us shoppers can expect sales mark downs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Many of you have been on standby for Toys R Us and Babies R Us sales following the recent bankruptcy announcement.



A spokesperson for Toys R Us and Babies R Us told 23ABC Thursday that the final order for liquidation was approved in court today, and that sales could begin as soon as tomorrow, however shoppers can no longer register for either store.

Like many new mothers Alondra Madrigal is going to miss Babies R Us and Toys R Us, "There are other stores but it's just not the same as you coming in and you see all of the baby stuff."

Madrigal said being a new mother presents challenges daily, but being registered at Babies R Us made the transition into motherhood a lot easier, "They walk you through the whole process. If I didn't know what this was for they were able to tell me and honesty they were able to show me all of the car seats, cribs."

Even though a final closing date has not been established a total of 735 stores are expected to close over the next few months, costing 33,000 jobs in the U.S.

Madrigal said she will miss the in store experience because it offers some incentives that shoppers don't always get on the internet, "Online places you’re not able to test them out and right here you’re able to come in and see the colors and if they don't have it in stock they order it for you."

Toys R Us and Babies R Us is no longer accepting new baby registries, but if you have a pre-existing registry you can still access it online while the web stores are still operational.

Gift cards are still being honored at both stores for the next 30 days following today’s final court approval for liquidation, and sales could start as soon as tomorrow in Kern County.

Charles Lazarus, the founder of Toys R Us also died today at age 94. Even though he no longer held a stake in the chain the company did release this statement to 23ABC about his passing.

There have been many sad moments for Toys“R”Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today’s news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus. He visited us in New Jersey just last year and we will forever be grateful for his positive energy, passion for the customer and love for children everywhere. Our thoughts and prayers are with Charles’ family and loved ones.

