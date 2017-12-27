TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of NB I-5 in Castaic shut down due to stalled big rig

5:41 PM, Dec 26, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has shut down all lanes of northbound traffic on Interstate 5 due to a stalled big rig. 

According to the CHP dispatcher's website, a semi-truck was stalled, blocking the number four lane around 3:15 p.m. 

Initial reports are that the truck was running out of gas and was blocking the number four lane. The driver tried to coast and ended up blocking all lanes. 

A Sig Alert was issued around 3:40 p.m. and said all lanes would remain blocked until further notice. 

