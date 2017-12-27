TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of NB I-5 in Castaic shut down due to stalled big rig

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has shut down all lanes of northbound traffic on Interstate 5 due to a stalled big rig.

According to the CHP dispatcher's website, a semi-truck was stalled, blocking the number four lane around 3:15 p.m.

SIGALERT ISSSUED IN CASTAIC: NB I-5, NORTH OF CHP RD, #1/2/3/4 LANES WILL BE BLOCKED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO A STALLED BIG RIG — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) December 26, 2017

Initial reports are that the truck was running out of gas and was blocking the number four lane. The driver tried to coast and ended up blocking all lanes.

A Sig Alert was issued around 3:40 p.m. and said all lanes would remain blocked until further notice.