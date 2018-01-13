TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on northbound I-5 near Grapevine Road forces CHP to shut down one lane

7:57 PM, Jan 12, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A lane is closed on northbound Interstate 5 near Grapevine Road after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. 

A series of crashes started just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers responded and a single vehicle was partially blocking the number one lane. 

Debris from the crash was spread all across the roadway so officers started a break in traffic and has since closed down the number four lane temporarily. 

Traffic may be slow in the area. Use caution and expect delays. 

