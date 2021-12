WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A train collided with a car in Wasco Thursday morning resulting in a fiery crash.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were on the scene of a train vs. vehicle collision in the area of 6th and G Streets in Wasco.

It is unknown if the vehicle was occupied. No additional information was available at the time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.