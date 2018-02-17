Train derailment outside Tehachapi causing traffic on 58

Johana Restrepo
1:04 PM, Feb 17, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A train derailment that took place Saturday morning just outside of Tehachapi is causing traffic on Highway 58 east.

We'll continue to update this story as we get more information.

