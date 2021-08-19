"Treble and Twang" premieres at the Fox Theater this Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A tribute to the heart of the Bakersfield sound this Sunday when the documentary film, "Treble and Twang - the music that came out of Bakersfield", premieres at the Fox Theater.

The film recognizes many people who laid the foundation of the Bakersfield sound, that was made popular around the world by the likes of Buck Owens and Merle Haggard.

Michael Henson’s father, Herb Henson, a musician and star of the channel 23 hit show Cousin Herb's Trading Post has had a huge impact on Bakersfield.

Henson said his dad's show brought in 350,000 viewers a day five days a week and he spent many days at 23 visiting the set as a kid to meet all the legends. Although, Henson said they also came to his home.

The curtain goes up on “Treble and Twang” at the Fox Theater this Sunday at 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m.

Many of the living legends of the Bakersfield sound are scheduled to attend the showing.

You can purchase tickets at the box office for just $10.

The Citizen’s Preserving History is behind the documentary. The non-profit dedicated to preserving the area's country music heritage.