Tree killing bacteria rapidly spreading in residential areas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The fruits and vegetables grown in the central valley account for a large share of what's consumed across the U.S., but it’s our local citrus fields that depends on the community's help to keep the crops growing.

If not properly sprayed with pesticides something as simple as an orange tree can be harmful, not only to our residential areas but also our prized agricultural crops.

“We’re trying to prevent it from coming over here due to Bakersfield being very big in agriculture and citrus. We don’t want that disease to come here,” said Blanca Lara, Program Coordinator for Kern County Citrus Pest Control.

Huanglongbing, also known as HLB, a tree killing bacteria that can be carried by a pest called Asian Citrus Psyllids and can spread rapidly within citrus trees.

Blanca Lara says it's the most devastating disease of citrus in the world. “In our fields, we’re not finding this bug but in our residential areas, we do find the bug due to them not spraying like the orchards.”

While they haven’t detected HLB in Kern County, the Asian Citrus Psyllids has been detected.

“Unfortunately, when it gets in the trees [it] can infect and spread right away. There’s no curing it, it will basically just start to spread in the area where it’s been found. It would hit a tree next door to you and so on. That’s when the state would come in and have you remove it at your own cost.”

Instead of costing you money, the Kern County Pest Control District wants to pay you. The department created a prevention program to put forth their efforts in keeping the residential areas and fields in Kern County as safe as possible.

“We offer an incentive to our homeowners and it’s all voluntary, you don’t have to but if you’d like, we pay you $50 per tree and the removal cost is also free to homeowners and it’s paid by the Kern County Citrus Pest Control District,” said Lara.

For residents who would like to keep their citrus trees, the Kern County Pest Control District encourages you to spray the trees every three months in order to keep the pest away.