Tree mortality emergency on Board of Supervisors agenda

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Board of Supervisors is discussing whether to extend a local emergency declaration when it comes to tree mortality.

In April 2016, supervisors made the initial proclamation recommended by Kern County Fire Chief Brian Marshall.

The state's drought created an infestation of insects and disease in our local trees and during that time, the county extended the local emergency every month.

Chief Marshall is once again advising that the emergency extension continues.