Tree mortality emergency on Board of Supervisors agenda

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Board of Supervisors is discussing whether to extend a local emergency declaration when it comes to tree mortality.
In April 2016, supervisors made the initial proclamation recommended by Kern County Fire Chief Brian Marshall.
The state's drought created an infestation of insects and disease in our local trees and during that time, the county extended the local emergency every month.
Chief Marshall is once again advising that the emergency extension continues.
Bakersfield Condor Mitch Callahan has been suspended by the American Hockey League for violating the league's performance enhancing substance…
Panera Bread posted on Twitter that if a couple gets engaged at one of their locations tomorrow, they might cater their wedding for free.
The Kern County Museum has kicked off their Spring Lecture Series that happens every first and third Wednesday of the month.
Bakersfield High School students took to the streets on Tuesday to spread positivity by holding inspirational messages at the corner of…