Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Triple A reports a slight increase in gas prices despite expected decline

Latest Kern County, California and US &amp; world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Gas
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 14:22:30-05

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF (KERO) — Gas prices are slowly creeping back up after weeks of steady declines. According to AAA, the national average is about $3.28 per gallon.

That's much higher than original predictions that the cost would dip below three dollars by this month.

In California, our statewide average is even higher at $4.42 and in Kern County it's even more expensive at $4.51.

But our gas prices range widely depending on where you're filling up.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas in Bakersfield Sunday is at the Fastrip on 34th street at $3.29 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson