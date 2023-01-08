Triple A reports a slight increase in gas prices despite expected decline

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF (KERO) — Gas prices are slowly creeping back up after weeks of steady declines. According to AAA, the national average is about $3.28 per gallon.

That's much higher than original predictions that the cost would dip below three dollars by this month.

In California, our statewide average is even higher at $4.42 and in Kern County it's even more expensive at $4.51.

But our gas prices range widely depending on where you're filling up.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas in Bakersfield Sunday is at the Fastrip on 34th street at $3.29 a gallon.