OILDALE, Calif. - New ownership announced they are renaming the building, Trout's Medical Clinic.

Citizens Preserving Historic has worked out a deal with the new owners of the Trouts Nightclub building, to preserve the bench located outside the Oildale honky-tonk.

Kern Medical Properties purchased Trouts last month and plans to turn the building into medical offices.

Friday morning, KMP will present Glenda Ranking, the President of CPH with the donation of the bench.



