OILDALE, Calif. - New ownership announced they are renaming the building, Trout's Medical Clinic.
Citizens Preserving Historic has worked out a deal with the new owners of the Trouts Nightclub building, to preserve the bench located outside the Oildale honky-tonk.
Kern Medical Properties purchased Trouts last month and plans to turn the building into medical offices.
Friday morning, KMP will present Glenda Ranking, the President of CPH with the donation of the bench.
Bakersfield Police say one man was injured when a BPD officer opened fire on him when he ran during a traffic stop Friday morning.
Group is a new clinic opening in Bakersfield and aims to combat the growing opioid crisis in Kern County.
One of the men who conspired with former Bakersfield Police employees Damacio Diaz and Patrick Mara is now facing new charges.
The funeral service has been announced for the first woman to be mayor of Bakersfield.