Truck driver uninjured as big rolls over near Pegasus Drive

3:18 AM, Jan 2, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The California Highway Patrol is on scene of a big rig rollover off Highway 99 near Pegasus Drive on Tuesday morning. 

According to the CHP, just before 2:30 a.m., the big rig went off the road and ended up in the parking lot of Quinn CAT, a tractor dealer, leading the truck to rollover onto its side. 

The driver was not injured.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News