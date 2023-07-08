Truck fire causes closure of Grapevine lanes near Fort Tejon, Lebec roads

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KERO) — The two right lanes heading northbound on the Grapevine near Fort Tejon are closed due to a massive fire that broke out Friday afternoon.

Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes in the Frazier Park area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

According to the California Highway Patrol, there's no estimate on how long the lanes will be closed. They'll remain closed to traffic for as long as necessary to allow emergency crews to work safely.

The CHP is urging local residents to drive safely near this area and to be patient.