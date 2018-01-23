Tsunami watch in California after 7.9 earthquake hits off Alaska

2:07 AM, Jan 23, 2018
2 mins ago

This photo from the National Weather Service shows the potential time a tsunami would hit different regions in the Pacific. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE (2:56 a.m.): The United States Geological Survey now says this morning's earthquake off Alaska was a magnitude 7.9.

The USGS says there have been two aftershocks, a 5.0 and a 4.7.

======

UPDATE (2:23 a.m.): The National Weather Service's Los Angeles office says a potential tsunami would hit southwest California between 6-7 a.m.

======

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) -- Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska; tsunami warning issued.

According to the National Weather Service's Bay Area office, a tsunami watch is in place along the California coast from the California-Mexico border to the California-Oregon border. 
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News