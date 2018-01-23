Tsunami watch in California after 7.9 earthquake hits off Alaska
2:07 AM, Jan 23, 2018
2 mins ago
UPDATE (2:56 a.m.): The United States Geological Survey now says this morning's earthquake off Alaska was a magnitude 7.9.
The USGS says there have been two aftershocks, a 5.0 and a 4.7.
UPDATE (2:23 a.m.): The National Weather Service's Los Angeles office says a potential tsunami would hit southwest California between 6-7 a.m.
8.2 earthquake 175 miles SE of Kodiak Alaska prompts a Tsunami Watch for California. Timing of the potential tsunami would be approximately between 6 and 7 am for southwest California. More details to come as they become available. https://t.co/g7F0vIIWsU