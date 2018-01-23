UPDATE (2:56 a.m.): The United States Geological Survey now says this morning's earthquake off Alaska was a magnitude 7.9.

The USGS says there have been two aftershocks, a 5.0 and a 4.7.

======

UPDATE (2:23 a.m.): The National Weather Service's Los Angeles office says a potential tsunami would hit southwest California between 6-7 a.m.

8.2 earthquake 175 miles SE of Kodiak Alaska prompts a Tsunami Watch for California. Timing of the potential tsunami would be approximately between 6 and 7 am for southwest California. More details to come as they become available. https://t.co/g7F0vIIWsU — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 23, 2018

======

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) -- Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska; tsunami warning issued.

According to the National Weather Service's Bay Area office, a tsunami watch is in place along the California coast from the California-Mexico border to the California-Oregon border.

