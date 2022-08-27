Tule River Tribe relying on bottle water as drought dries up wells on reservation

(KERO) — The drought it impacting nearly every community across California, but some more than others. Members of the Tule River Indian Tribe in Tulare County say the remaining water on their land is dwindling.

There are about 16-hundred people that live at the reservation near Porterville and tribal officials say the lack of water is a constant barrier faced by residents.

So much so that some wells on the reservation are no longer working and families are relying on bottled water for drinking, cooking, and bathing.

And they are taking action, the tribe's chariman, Neil Peyron, says they are looking for more assistance to help the community and have reached out to the federal and state government.

The tribe is hopeful state leaders will help with the requested 6.6 million dollar grant to improve their water infrastructure.