Twenty-eight vehicles seized during DUI checkpoint in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department released the results of a DUI checkpoint held in East Bakersfield over the weekend.

The checkpoint was held from Friday night to early Saturday morning in the area of Union Avenue and Texas Street.

Officers checked over 1,000 vehicles but no arrests were made for driving under the influence. Twenty drivers were cited for driving without a license and five drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license.

Twenty-eight vehicles were seized by police. Ten of those vehicles were given back to the owners while the other 18 were impounded.