Twenty-six people arrested in Bakersfield during Kern County Sheriff's Office saturation patrol

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Twenty-six people were arrested in Bakersfield on Thursday following two Kern County Sheriff's Office saturation patrols.

A saturation patrol is an operation where KCSO deputies remain "highly visible" in areas such as business parking lots, motels, apartments, and residential streets and neighborhoods in an effort to identify criminal activity, apprehend offenders and deter additional crime.

Thursday's operations included the area of Olive Drive and Knudsen Drive, as well as the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Niles Street.

The 26 arrests were made for a variety of charges including existing warrants as well as weapon and narcotics possession. Among the items seized during the operation were meth, heroin, fentanyl, three stolen vehicles, and one firearm. Two additional vehicles were also towed.