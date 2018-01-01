Twins born in Delano in different years as first New Year's babies arrive

UPDATE (6:16 a.m.): Kern Medical officials tell 23ABC that they had a baby boy who was born at 3:41 a.m., bringing the total in Kern County to five babies who were born in 2018.

A slight rarity in Delano as twins were born in different years.

It appears the first baby born in Kern County was in Delano. Delano Regional Medical Center officials tell 23ABC that a set of twins was born at the end of 2017 and the start of 2018.

The first twin was born at 11:58 p.m. Sunday. The second twin was born 12:16 a.m. The second twin is believed to be the first baby born in 2018 in Kern County.

Bakersfield Memorial officials said a baby girl was born at 1:08 a.m., while Adventist Health reported a baby born at 3:22 a.m.

Mercy Southwest officials say a baby boy was born at around 4 a.m.