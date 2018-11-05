Two arrested after Rosamond pot shop bust

ROSAMOND, Calif. - Two men were arrested after Kern County Sheriff's deputies executed search warrants at two marijuana dispensaries in Rosamond on Friday.

KCSO says on November 2, officers with the narcotics unit searched "The Plug" at 2939 Sierra Highway and "5 Gramz Stop" at 2949 Sierra Highway, both in Rosamond. The total seizures for both locations are as follows, according to KCSO:

22.25 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated street value of $22,250.00

1667 grams of marijuana concentrates with an estimated street value of $33,340.00

31 packages of edibles with an estimated street value of $310.00

$5,629.00 in currency

A small amount of suspected cocaine

20-year-old Jeremy Beverly was arrested for a misdemeanor violation of marijuana sales and a misdemeanor county ordinance violation.

26-year-old Brandon Feil was arrested and booked into the Mojave Jail for a felony charge of maintaining a business for the purpose of marijuana sales, as well as misdemeanor charges for sales of marijuana, possession of a controlled drug, and county ordinance violation.