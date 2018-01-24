Two arrested for possession of a firearm and attempted murder as they almost hit a KCSO deputy

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, two 19-year-old's J ose Antonio Lopez and Miguel Angel Gutierrez were arrested for possession of a firearm and attempted murder as they almost hit a KCSO deputy on Wednesday morning.

A Kern County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant stop a car on a suspected D.U.I driver on Mt. Vernon Avenue.

A Honda Civic then quickly drove through the parking lot, missing the officers, then crashed into a Heritage Bible Church building.

The Honda’s three occupants fled the vehicle on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, two of the suspects were taken into custody.

The third suspect has not been located. Inside the vehicle was a loaded, short-barreled 30-30 rifle.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110. Case number 2018-00011955.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -