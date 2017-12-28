Two arrested in "Operation Blind Mice" massive gang sweep appear in court

FRESNO, Calif. - Two men who were arrested in the massive interagency gang sweep earlier this month were expected in federal court in Fresno Wednesday afternoon.

Ladaireus Jones and Myron Dewberry were among the 40 people arrested in this month's gang sweep in Bakersfield.

Jones is facing a felony possession of a firearm charge as well as a state charge.

Dewberry is facing a felony possession of a firearm charge.

The gang sweep known as Operation Blind Mice was the result of a 10-month long investigation into the Westside Crips Gang.

