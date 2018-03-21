Two Bakersfield massage facilities closed following undercover sting operation on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two Bakersfield massage facilities were shut down on Tuesday following an undercover sting operation.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Kern County Public Health Services conducted an undercover sting operation on March 20, 2018 involving two massage facilities in the unincorporated areas of Kern County. Two women were cited and released for misdemeanor county ordinance violations or solicitation of prostitution. The undercover detectives from the Sheriff’s Office cited the two women at the following facilities:  Golden Massage – 35315 Merle Haggard Drive, Bakersfield, CA. Detectives cited and released 51 year-old Hongxia Biani from Alhambra, CA for violation of PC647 (b) solicitation of prostitution.  Additionally, Public Health took administrative action and issued a notice to each facility notifying them that they were in violation of the County Ordinance and must close immediately. This is the third sting operation under a new County Ordinance whereby Public Health regulates massage establishments to ensure they maintain a safe and sanitary environment as well as establish reasonable standards to reduce the opportunity for acts of prostitution and human trafficking to occur. We partner with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office to investigate all complaints and reports of suspected or known prostitution and/or human trafficking activities in massage establishments.