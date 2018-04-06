Two Bakersfield men charged with scheme to fraudulently issue California licenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield trucking school owner and former DMV employee have been indicted on more than a dozen federal charges in connection to a trucking school scam in which people were being issued fraudulent driver's licenses.

47-year-old Bikramjit Pannu and 35-year-old Ulises Pena were both indicted on 13-counts, which ranged from criminal conspiracy to unlawful production of documents.

Pannu operated Skyway Truck Driving School and when a student could not pass the DMV required exams he would help them in return for money, according to court documents. Pena, who worked at a local DMV would alter records to show the student had passed the exams, according to court documents.

If Pannu and Pena are convicted on all charges they could face up to 30 years in prison and $750,000 in fines.