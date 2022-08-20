Two Bakersfield police officers were injured during a stolen vehicle pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two Bakersfield police officers were injured on Saturday following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers located a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue late Saturday morning at around 11:30 a.m. When they attempted to stop the vehicle it sped off, leading officers on a pursuit.

During the chase, one of the officers lost control of his patrol car while entering Highway 58 from Union Avenue and collided with a tree. Due to the damage caused by the accident, the driver had to extricated from the car by Bakersfield and Kern County fire departments. The officer reportedly suffered "moderate" injuries as a result of the accident.

A second officer who was a passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. Both officers were taken to local hospitals where they are currently in stable condition.

The suspect's vehicle was later found abandoned and a suspect is still being sought.

The Highway eastbound ramp was temporarily closed as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or the Motor Collison Investigation Team at (661) 326-3967 or send an anonymous tip online.