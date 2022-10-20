Two Bakersfield students were arrested after making a false report of a man with a gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield junior high school was put on lockdown Wednesday at around 12:00 p.m. after police received a false report about a man with a gun on campus.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to Thompson Jr. High School after getting the call and placed the school on lockdown as they searched the area. However, no one with a gun was found.

An investigation determined that two students who attended the school made the call. They were arrested and released into the custody of their parents.

The school was removed from lockdown and parents were notified of the situation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.