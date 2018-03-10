Two big rigs and a tow truck were involved in a crash on the 99 Saturday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol was investigating a crash on Highway 99 earlier this morning.

CHP says that around 7 a.m. a big rig was heading northbound on the 99 when the driver was attempting to exit the freeway and get on Highway 58.

That's when the driver realized that eastbound 58 was closed all weekend. CHP says the driver then tried to get back on the 99 and crashed into a tow truck.

Upon impact, the tow truck became fully involved in flames, however the driver of the tow truck was able to get out with minor injuries.

A second big rig was involved in this incident as well. That driver crashed after this incident unfolded.

CHP told 23ABC that no one was transported to the hospital.