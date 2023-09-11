Two bodies recovered from canal in Southwest Bakersfield

Authorities are investigating the discovery of two bodies found in a canal in Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were called out to the 7700 block of Truxtun Avenue on Monday morning at around 7:30 a.m. on a report of a deceased person in the canal. When they arrived, they found two bodies in the canal.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team responded and assisted with the recovery.

The identities of the two people have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

