Two burglary suspects lead officers on 70-mile long pursuit that ends in Kern County

Two burglary suspects lead law enforcement officers on a 70-mile long pursuit that ended in Kern County on Monday.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of vehicles that had been broken into in the parking lot of the Harris Ranch Inn in Coalinga.

Detectives identified two possible suspects and deputies later spotted them and tried to pull them over.

That's when they led deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Both were arrested without incident with the help of Kern County Sheriff's deputies.