Two children involved in Oildale car Crash, mother arrested for DUI and hit-and-run

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — California Highway Patrol says that at around 11 p.m., a woman driving a 2014 Ford Edge crashed with another vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz. The woman had two passengers in her vehicle - 10 and 8 years old.

CHP says she tried to escape on foot with the children and was located several hundred feet away from the incident.

According to the CHP, the woman was arrested and taken to Kern County jail for driving under the influence of alcohol and for a felony hit-and-run causing injury.

Two people in the opposite vehicle including the driver were taken to the hospital with the passenger being reported as having moderate injuries.

CHP says the children involved were returned back into their father's custody.