Two community groups lead an event showing appreciation for teachers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's been a tough year for essential workers who had to work through the unknown of the pandemic. But, Tuesday some of those employees were rewarded for their efforts.

Two local groups put on an event at Bakersfield High School to thank hundreds of teachers for all the work they put in this past year and a half.

Students supported more than 400 teachers cheering them on from the street as they zoom by for a drive-through car parade in downtown Bakersfield.

This event was put on by City Serve Kern and Kern Leadership Alliance to honor educators who had to adjust to a new way of teaching amid the pandemic.

Robin Robinson the director of City Serve Kern County said those teachers help pave the way for the future generation.

“In any city, any community, any county, educators are the ones that will make our future in our community. And if we’re not raising our kids educating them we're gonna lose where we are,” said Robinson.

This is why dozens of community members showed up to voice their support.

“I wanted to come out here today because teachers are very important. They teach us all that we know. So, I think it’s important to cheer them on,” said cheerleader Destani Moore from North High.

“I’m very appreciative because they had to teach everyone online and they (kids) didn’t really pay attention,” said cheerleader Jayden Black from North High.

The teachers present enjoyed the event.

“I’m so happy that the public is here just embracing us, and their appreciation goes beyond words,” said Maria Sollis a BCSD teacher getting emotional while looking back on this past year of teaching.

“There’s a lot of things that parents and the community do not see. The nights that we work that are not really accounted for,” said Solis.