Two drivers arrested during Saturday night DUI checkpoint

The Bakersfield Police Department held a DUI checkpoint on Saturday night on Coffee Road near Brimhall Road.
The checkpoint was held between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Four drivers were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety influence level.
Two drivers were arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. One of the drivers was determined to have been previously convicted DUI.
Eight drivers were cited for driving unlicensed.
Six motorists were found to be driving on a suspended license.
(UPDATE 11:29 p.m.) A press release from Bakersfield Police Department was released on the incident.
