Two kids born with rare heart defect host Full Heart Campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Blood saves lives daily and Saturday two local kids with rare heart defects helped spread that message with their Full Heart Campaign in Southwest Bakersfield.

Three year old Charlie Skelton and nine month old Ben Clark were both born missing one side of their heart. The two are not related by blood but they are bonded together by the Hypoplastic heart syndrome.

Charlie was born missing the left side of her heart and Ben was born missing his right side, but together they have one whole heart. Both of their parents knew each other before they decided to have kids and this syndrome brought both families closer together.

Combined the two have had at least 20 heart surgeries, one heart surgery alone requires six to eight people to donate. Blood platelets help regenerate blood cells and keep energy levels up for people like Charlie and Ben.

Houchin Community Blood Bolthouse Donor Center celebrated both brave hearts by hosting the Full Heart Campaign blood drive, all in effort to help spread awareness and support for families dealing with the same challenges and to provide blood for those in need.

People can donate throughout the whole month of February and today until 2 pm. Both Charlie and Ben will be at the Houchin Community Blood Bolthouse Donor Center until 2 pm as well.