Two-legged dog is a Christmas miracle

After a gruesome car accident, some might call little 'Noel' a Christmas miracle. She now only has two legs.

Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue took her in when nobody believed she would even make it through the night after her accident.

Zach Skow with Marley's Mutts says Noel had about a dozen breaks in her front legs and feet. The injuries from her car accident were so severe, she had to have both legs amputated.

“We got a lot of negative feed back. A lot of people saying you need to put this dog to sleep, you need to put her out of her misery. Because she is going to have no quality of life," said Skow.

He says after her surgeries, Noel is not only surviving, but thriving.

“She can go up stairs. She can give love and she can receive love," said Skow. "Perhaps she can be of more service than most any other dog with four legs.”

Noel has been adopted and has plans to become one a Marley's Mutts, 'Miracle Mutt.'

“She is going to earn her therapy certification and she is going to do her community service. She’s going to give back,” said Skow.

Skow says Noel will be entered into Marley's Mutts' therapy, educational wing.

“She will work three days per week, spreading the joy of the human and K-9 bond,” said Skow. “She will spread the joy that is Noel to as many organizations in Kern County that want to receive her givings.”