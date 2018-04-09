Two Loma Bakers members and another female face up to 25 years for first degree home invasion

Johana Restrepo
3:44 PM, Apr 9, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three people, two of which are members of the Loma Bakers criminal street gang, were convicted of first degree home invasion and other gang and gun-related charges on Friday.

Jorge Jaimes and Joseph Gonzalez, the Loma Bakers members set-up a plan with Monica Magana and another person to burglarize a home.

After breaking into the house, Gonzalez held the homeowner at gunpoint while Jaimes took a stereo and video game equipment and took it to a car occupied by Magana.

A neighbor called 9-1-1 after getting the car's license plate. Magana, Gonzalez and Jaimes face up to 25 years to life in prison and are scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

