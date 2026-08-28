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Two men arrested and charged after brief police pursuit, gang-related charges

Bakersfield Police Department Squad Car, Bakersfield (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of a Bakersfield Police Department car.
Bakersfield Police Department Squad Car, Bakersfield (FILE)
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BAKERSFIELD (KERO) — Two men were arrested after a traffic stop near Columbus Street and Alta Vista Drive Wednesday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say Special Enforcement Unit officers initiated the traffic stop and the two suspects Jabauri Henderson, 20, and Raymond Lane, 21, failed to stop, starting a brief pursuit.

The suspects drove to the 700 block of Knotts Street where the two men fled on foot, entering a building that's associated with the Eastside Crips gang.

The two female passengers remained inside the car and were detained by police. During a search of the car, police found a loaded 9mm unserialized Polymer80-style "ghost gun."

Officers would also search the apartment after obtaining a search warrant and found another registered gun inside.

Both were arrested on firearms-related charges, resisting arrest and gang-related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bakersfield, CA

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