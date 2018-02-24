Two men shot, one in critical condition in Delano

DELANO, Calif. - One man is in critical condition after being shot while he and another man were asleep inside of a parked car, according to Delano Police.

Delano Police officers were called out to Delano Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, Feb. 20th at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were treated for their injuries, one of them was released while the other was transferred to Kern Medical.

The Delano Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 661-721-3377 or the TipLine at 661-721-3369.