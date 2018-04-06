Two people arrested after police find cannabis lab outside of their home

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - The Tehachapi Police Department arrested two people Thursday, April 4th after discovering methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and equipment indicating a small concentrated cannabis lab outside of their home.

35-year-old Kenneth Hignite and 32-year-old Karen Qual were served a search warrant on April 4th around 2 p.m.

Investigators also found a high-powered rifle, a homemade shotgun, several homemade firearm silencers, multiple rounds of ammunition, and other illegal weapons, according to Tehachapi Police.

Tehachapi Police said they received numerous complaints about illegal activity happening at the home located at 200 block of Meadowbrook Court, which led them to obtain the search warrant.

Hignite and Qual were both booked into the Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility on numerous weapons and narcotics charges, including child endangerment.

They are expected in a Mojave courtroom on Friday, April 6th at 9 a.m.