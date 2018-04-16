Two residents from Wasco among three killed in crash in Tulare County
7:22 AM, Apr 16, 2018
2 hours ago
Two people from Wasco were among three people who were killed in a deadly crash in Tulare County on Sunday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car, driven by a 22-year-old from Corcoran, headed northbound on Highway 43 crossed the center line and into oncoming traffic just before 1 a.m. Sunday. The car then collided with a a Chevy, carrying a 65-year-old man from Wasco and a 55-year-old woman from Wasco.
All three were killed in the collision. They have not yet been identified.