Semi on fire shuts down southbound lanes on 99

Josh Sanders
11:39 AM, Jun 18, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: One lane now open on 99. Crews continue to work the area and hope to re-open the highway around 8:00 p.m. 

According to Cal Trans, southbound lanes on the 99 just north of Herring Road are currently closed 8 miles south of Bakersfield due to a multi-vehicle collision and semi truck on fire.

The accident is causing major delays. Traffic is being redirected at state route 223 at this time.

23 ABC is in route and will provide information on traffic updates. 

