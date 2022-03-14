Two students treated for a possible overdose at Caruthers High School in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE: According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, both the 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl have been released from the hospital. They do not have a definitive answer as to what type of substance they were exposed to, however, they were been able to rule out Fentanyl.

Two students were treated for a possible fentanyl overdose at Caruthers High School in Fresno on Friday. It happened in a bathroom on campus.

Fresno County deputies say one student was hospitalized and another was treated at the scene. The two students involved are a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators are working to confirm exactly what substance they were exposed to at school.