BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: Two confirmed dead in fatal crash on Old River Road and the 223.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash reported Monday at 1:20 p.m.
According to CHP's incident information page, two vehicles collided head-on while traveling on Old River Road and south the 223.
23 ABC will update the story as information becomes available.
UPDATE: One lane now open on 99. Crews continue to work the area and hope to re-open the highway around 8:00 p.m.
UPDATE: Bakersfield Police arrested 53 year old Ector Pereida on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The Kern County Fire Department battled a house fire in Wasco early Monday morning.