Josh Sanders
1:51 PM, Jun 18, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: Two confirmed dead in fatal crash on Old River Road and the 223.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash reported Monday at 1:20 p.m.

According to CHP's incident information page, two vehicles collided head-on while traveling on Old River Road and south the 223. 

23 ABC will update the story as information becomes available. 

 

 

