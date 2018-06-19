Two women arrested after being found with stolen mail and credit cards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two Bakersfield women were arrested for federal offenses regarding stolen U.S. mail and identity theft.

Kammi Sargent, 48, was charged with bank fraud, possession of stolen U.S. mail and aggravated identity theft. She was found with stolen identity documents including licenses of women who looked like her. She also opened bank accounts under those women's names. She obtained checks stolen from the mail and washed off the name of the payee, substituting the name of the stolen identity onto the check. Sargent then deposited the stolen and altered checks into the fraudulently obtained bank accounts, and used a credit or debit card tied to the accounts to withdraw funds.

Erin Peterson, 40, was charged with possession of stolen U.S. mail, possession of 15 or more unauthorized credit or debit cards, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and aggravated identity theft.

From July to December 2017, Peterson used stolen credit and debit cards to purchase items from retail stores in Bakersfield. A search of her home in December 2017 revealed 428 pieces of stolen mail, 31 stolen credit and debit cards, more than 100 checks and a counterfeit key used to open community mailboxes. Also, 149 grams of crystal methamphetamine, $1400 in cash, narcotics packaging material and a digital scale were found.

If convicted, Sargent will face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Peterson faces a maximum statutory of life in prison and a $5 million fine.