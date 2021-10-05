U.S. Navy jet based at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake crashes in Death Valley

(KERO) — A U.S. Navy jet based at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake crashed in Death Valley National Park on Monday, according to a U.S. Navy press release.

The F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed in a remote area in southern Death Valley National Park at about 3 p.m. Monday and the pilot was treated for minor injuries and released, according to the Navy.

Search and rescue units from NAWS China Lake, Fort Irwin Army Base, and Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron (MAWTS) 1 from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma responded to the crash and rescued the pilot, said the Navy.

The National Park Service and Navy will coordinate cleanup of the crash area.

This incident is currently under investigation.