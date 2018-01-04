Ultimate Bridal event scheduled for Sunday in Bakersfield

12:02 PM, Jan 4, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The first bridal event of the year in town, the Ultimate Bridal Event, is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7th. 

The event will take place at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Different vendors will be attending the event. 

General admission tickets for the event are $12.61 and VIP tickets are $33.72 . Tickets can be purchased here

For more information, click here

