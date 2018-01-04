Ultimate Bridal event scheduled for Sunday in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The first bridal event of the year in town, the Ultimate Bridal Event, is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7th.

The event will take place at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Different vendors will be attending the event.

General admission tickets for the event are $12.61 and VIP tickets are $33.72 . Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information, click here.