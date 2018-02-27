Uncomfortable but important topic: Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Johana Restrepo
1:49 PM, Feb 27, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - March is Colorectal Awareness Month and although it is an uncomfortable topic, it is an important one.

Dignity Health says colon cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S.

Dignity Health and the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center are teaming up to host a series of free colon cancer screenings and presentations.

The first presentation is on Thursday at the CBCC on Truxtun Avenue.

 

