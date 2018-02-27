Undercover sting operation results in three Bakersfield massage parlor closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An undercover sting operation resulted in the closure of three massage parlors in Bakersfield.
Three women were cited and released for misdemeanor county ordinance violations or solicitation of prostitution as a result of the operation conducted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Kern County Public Health on Monday.
The facilities were:
Sunflower Massage located at 700 Airport Drive.
Detectives cited and released 54-year-old Chunping Li for exposure of genital parts and touching genital parts.
Sweet Asian Massage located at 314 Norris Road.
Detectives cited and released 51-year-old Zhaomei Liang for solicitation of prostitution.
New Oriental Massage located at 1928 North Chester Avenue.
Detectives cited and released 55-year-old Bao Hong Dong for solicitation of prostitution.