Undercover sting operation results in three Bakersfield massage parlor closures

Johana Restrepo
11:29 AM, Feb 27, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An undercover sting operation resulted in the closure of three massage parlors in Bakersfield.

Three women were cited and released for misdemeanor county ordinance violations or solicitation of prostitution as a result of the operation conducted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Kern County Public Health on Monday.

The facilities were:

  • Sunflower Massage located at 700 Airport Drive.
    • Detectives cited and released 54-year-old Chunping Li for exposure of genital parts and touching genital parts.
  • Sweet Asian Massage located at 314 Norris Road.
    • Detectives cited and released 51-year-old Zhaomei Liang for solicitation of prostitution.
  • New Oriental Massage located at 1928 North Chester Avenue.
    • Detectives cited and released 55-year-old Bao Hong Dong for solicitation of prostitution.

